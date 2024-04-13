Borewell accident: Efforts to rescue 6-year-old boy continue for more than 20 hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa

PTI

Bhopal, April 13

Efforts to rescue the six-year-old boy from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district continued for more than 20 hours on Saturday, with a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and local administration working overnight, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he was monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the local authorities.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Manika village near the Uttar Pradesh border around 3 pm on Friday, when the boy was playing near the open borewell.

The news of an innocent child falling into a borewell in Manika village of Rewa district was unfortunate, Yadav said in a post on X.

“An SDERF team and district administration were trying to get the child out safely. I am also in constant touch with the local administration,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has been instructed to visit the site, he added.

The rescue operation continued throughout Friday night, an official said.

Pits about 35 feet wide have been dug on both sides of the borewell, through which the team is trying to bring the boy out, he said.

Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal and Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh monitored the situation at night, the official said.

The SDERF was pressed into service to save the boy stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, Pal had said on Friday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar had earlier said oxygen was being supplied to the boy through a pipe, and a CCTV camera was lowered into the well to monitor his condition, but it could not reach him due to some obstruction.

The borewell is about 70 feet deep, and a parallel pit is being dug to rescue the child.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force has been called in from Varanasi, he said, adding that unseasonal rains also affected the rescue operation.

