 Caste survey must, Centre should conduct it with census: Chidambaram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Caste survey must, Centre should conduct it with census: Chidambaram

Caste survey must, Centre should conduct it with census: Chidambaram

'I think if reservation is there, a caste count is necessary'

Caste survey must, Centre should conduct it with census: Chidambaram

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram. PTI file photo



PTI

Kolkata, November 24

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that a caste survey was necessary before deciding on any reservation benefits and it should be conducted by the central government along with the census.

In an interview to PTI, the Congress leader who is a well-known legal expert, also pointed out that the BJP-led central government has not conducted a census as it should have in 2021, and may defer the decadal exercise till after the general elections next year.

His statement came days after Bihar conducted a caste survey and recommended 65 per cent reservation for the deprived sections.

 "I think if reservation is there, a caste count is necessary. According to me, it should be done along with the national census. But these people (the BJP) did not do the national census of 2021, now we are at the end of 2023. They will not do it before the 2024 elections," Chidambaram said.

 He referred to his party's promise that if it comes to power at the Centre, it would conduct the national census and the caste survey simultaneously.

 Chidambaram said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said that he will not conduct a separate caste census and has appealed to the Centre to do it along with the national census, he pointed out.

"Chhattisgarh is doing a separate caste census, Karnataka has already done a separate caste census, Odisha has announced that it will do a caste census. This will vary from state to state," the Congress leader said.

 However, he pointed out that the national census is within the jurisdiction of the central government only.

"The state governments cannot do a national census. Therefore they have decided to do a caste census. But the correct thing to do is (to follow the) 1931 (pattern, when), in the national census you asked people about caste. In the census conducted between 1941 and 2011, you dropped that question. But now if you are doing a national census you must do a caste survey," he said.

Chidambaram went on to pose a question on who will be eligible for the 10 per cent quota for the 'economically weak section (EWS)' in India and said that is why the caste count is necessary.

"Who will access the 10 per cent quota? You must count the SC/ST and OBC and identify what percentages are excluded before you can say who will access the 10 per cent (reservation for EWS). In the judgement of the Supreme Court, only 82 per cent are excluded but this is only an estimation by somebody," he said.

#Congress #P Chidambaram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Diaspora

Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia

4
India

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

5
World

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals among hostages set free by Hamas

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical issues

7
India

Gujarat woman forces Dalit employee to hold footwear in mouth for demanding salary

8
Punjab

Muktsar: Kinnow fetching only Rs 10/kg, fruit growers disheartened

9
India

Rajasthan Assembly election: More than 68 per cent votes cast till 5 pm

10
India

Uttarkashi: Technical snags, steel girders create hurdles in tunnel rescue operation

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Four students died, over 60 injured in stampede at Kerala’s Cochin University

Four students killed, over 60 injured in stampede at Kerala's Cochin University

The tragedy struck during university's anniversary celebrati...

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a comp...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA

86 metres of vertical drilling needed to reach tunnel's crus...

Punjab's Bathinda SP suspended in PM Modi's security lapse case

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi w...

‘India was convicted even without...’: Envoy response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe


Cities

View All

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

5K litres lahan seized from Amritsar village

Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan today, visa denial leaves many in tears

Two Punjab girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

BKU (Sidhupur) holds protest over land compensation at Manawala

Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda: Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Chandigarh: Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Rs 1-Cr extortion case: 3 months on, sacked Chandigarh cop surrenders in court

Chandigarh Mayor opens 9,500-sq ft parking lot at Sector 41

Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi excise case: Court to hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on Nov 28

POCSO case against Brij Bhushan: Delhi court to pass order on January 11 on closure report

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, fifth gets 3 years in jail

Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Commuters heave sigh of relief as farmers lift rail, road blockade in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr district sees rise in dengue cases, count 468

In Hoshiarpur district, 534 houses inspected

Hoshiarpur lawyers’ chambers in bad shape; court orders FIR against contractor, supervisor

Kapurthala: Documentary, pictorial work on Guru Nanak Dev released

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

3 of thieves’ gang held, 22 stolen two-wheelers seized

2 youths nabbed for killing 19-yr-old

Ludhiana Patwari, associate booked for taking Rs 34.7 lakh bribe

Wheat cultivated in over 2.45L hectares, 3-year high

Man held for bid to rape minor

Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks in Punjab’s Patiala

Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks for 12 hours in Punjab's Patiala; train movement hit

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert

Meeting to implement School Bag Policy 2020

Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends