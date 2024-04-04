CBSE exams for Classes 11, 12 to focus more on checking concept clarity

New Delhi, April 4
The exams for Classes 11 and 12 from the 2024-25 session will include more competency-based questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations, according to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials who announced a change in the format.
While the percentage of competency-focused questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type has been increased from 40 per cent to 50 per cent, the percentage of constructed response questions including short and long answers has been reduced from 40 per cent to 30 per cent.
"The board in accordance with National Education Policy, 2020, has taken multiple steps towards implementation of Competency Based Education in schools, ranging from aligning assessment to competencies, development of exemplar resources for teachers and students as well as continuous capacity building of the teachers, etc," said Joseph Emanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE.
"The main emphasis of the board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorisation and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," he added.
Emanuel said the board is continuing with aligning of the assessments and evaluation practices with NEP-2020 for the academic session, 2024-2025.
"Consequently, in the forthcoming session, the percentage of Competency Based Questions that assess application of concepts in real-life situations included in the question papers of the board has been altered," he said.
There is no change in the exam format for Classes 9 and 10.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Highly shameful’ even if only 1 per cent of Sandeshkhali allegations true: Calcutta High Court raps Bengal Government
Around 100 affidavits of alleged victims of sexual assault, ...
CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA
The party said it will 'fight for a law against hate speech ...
Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked
The matter comes to light after the victim's father approach...
Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Badal welcomed Garcha, stating that his homecoming w...
6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh
Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday