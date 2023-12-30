China appoints ex-navy chief new defence minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

China has named its former navy chief Dong Jun as the new defence minister, four months after previous incumbent Li Shangfu disappeared from public view in August without any explanation.

The decision was taken by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee at a session that ended on Friday. It was the same forum which had confirmed Li’s ouster in October.

Dong, not on any US sanctions list like his predecessor, is the first Chinese defence minister from the navy, according to the local media, which also reported he had served in all major naval divisions in the PLA before becoming the chief in 2021. He served in northern and eastern sea fleets, besides southern command theatre that oversees the South China Sea.

