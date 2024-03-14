CJI DY Chandrachud felicitates cook’s daughter.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

It was a rare day in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as CJI DY Chandrachud and his companion judges assembled at the judges’ lounge before heading to their respective courtrooms to give a standing ovation to Pragya, daughter of a cook in the SC, who has got scholarships to pursue LLM in the US.

