College student hangs self in hostel room in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 24
A college student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room here, police said on Friday.
Akshay Prajapat, 21, was a BSc first-year student in a private institute and lived in the hostel in Jagatpura, police said. He was a resident of Jhunjhunu district.
According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night when Prajapat's room partner was not present in the room.
When he returned on Friday morning, Akshay did not open the door and he alerted the hostel authorities, police said.
They broke open the door and found Akshay hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the police, they said.
No suicide note was recovered and the body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way, they added.
