Congress played key role in country’s development, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mumbai, March 9

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that although his party was instrumental in developing the country’s infrastructure, the ruling BJP was trying to take credit for it.

He also said the Congress can be strong at the national level only if it is strengthened in Mumbai, and added that the city unit has an enormous task of rebuilding the organisation.

He was speaking after inaugurating via video link a day-long convention of Mumbai Congress workers.

“It is the responsibility of each and every party worker in Mumbai to strengthen the Congress. Mumbai and Congress have an old relationship as the party was founded here on December 28, 1885. Several decisions like the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) were conceived in the state by the Congress before being adopted at the national level in the form of legislation,” he said.

“If you forget history, then you can’t do anything in future. It is the responsibility of the Congress to tell the new generation about what it did for the country,” the party chief added.

