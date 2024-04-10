Congress questions ‘clean chit’ to China by Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X questioned PM Narendra Modi for giving a “clean chit” to China over the ongoing military stand-off along the LAC.

Ramesh put out a video of PM Modi speaking after an all-party meet on China on June 19, 2020. Ramesh alleged, “The PM had declared that not a single Chinese soldier had crossed over to Indian territory. His lie was used by the Chinese all over the world to deny their encroachments into Indian territory.”

