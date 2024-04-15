Congress trashes BJP manifesto, calls it ‘warranty of rhetorics’

Tribune News Serviee

New Delhi, April 14

Describing the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha poll as a “warranty of jumlas”, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said it is a “jumla patra” instead of a ‘Sankalp Patra’ (which the BJP manifesto has been named as).

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his part said the ruling party’s manifesto was silent on two key issues — price rise and unemployment.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her part termed it as an “eyewash”, saying the saffron party’s real intention is to destroy the Constitution, and its every candidate is moving around with a “Change Constitution Patra” and also in their speeches they talk of changing the Constitution.

No mention of inflation, jobs Two words are missing from the BJP's manifesto and Narendra Modi's speech -- inflation and unemployment. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

The Congress also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling promises made on the issue of jobs, doubling of farmers’ incomes and tackling price rise and inflation, and alleged that he was now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047 instead.

Kharge charged that the PM did not do any major work during his tenure which would have benefited the people, youth and farmers of the country.

Modi released the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters in the national capital on April 14. Kharge said the youth were protesting for jobs and prices of food items had skyrocketed due to inflation, but the BJP manifesto had nothing to say on it. Modi has only increased unemployment and inflation in the last 10 years, he charged.

“No accountability for old guarantees, just empty jugglery of words! ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ equals ‘warranty of jumlas (rhetoric),” he said in a post in Hindi, posing 14 questions to the PM.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in his 2014 manifesto, Modi had promised to bring back black money by forming a special task force, but electoral bonds came instead.

He also promised to strengthen law and order in the North East, but today violence is continuing in Manipur, on which PM Modi is maintaining silence, Khera claimed.

Khera also alleged that Modi promised that poverty in 100 districts will be eradicated through a special package, but the figures of the Hunger Index reveal the truth.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge