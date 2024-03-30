Court in Kerala acquits 3 RSS workers in Madrassa teacher murder case

PTI

Kasaragod, March 30

A court here on Saturday acquitted three RSS activists in a case relating to the murder of a Madrassa teacher inside a mosque in the district in 2017.

Kasaragod Principal Sessions court judge K K Balakrishnan acquitted the three accused in the case.

The detailed verdict of the case is yet to come out.

Thirty four-year old Mohammed Riyas Maulavi, a muezzin (person who proclaims the Islamic call to prayer) and madrassa teacher from nearby Choori was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017.

His throat was allegedly slit by a gang which had entered the compound of Muhayuddin Juma masjid of Choori.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala #RSS