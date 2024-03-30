Court in Kerala acquits 3 RSS workers in Madrassa teacher murder case

Kasaragod, March 30
A court here on Saturday acquitted three RSS activists in a case relating to the murder of a Madrassa teacher inside a mosque in the district in 2017.
Kasaragod Principal Sessions court judge K K Balakrishnan acquitted the three accused in the case.
The detailed verdict of the case is yet to come out.
Thirty four-year old Mohammed Riyas Maulavi, a muezzin (person who proclaims the Islamic call to prayer) and madrassa teacher from nearby Choori was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017.
His throat was allegedly slit by a gang which had entered the compound of Muhayuddin Juma masjid of Choori.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case
This is the second case in which the ED has charged the AAP ...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...