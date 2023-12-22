Decide on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘pickpocket’ jibe at PM Modi: Delhi High Court to EC

PTI

New Delhi, December 21

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to take a decision as expeditiously as possible, preferably within eight weeks, on a notice it has issued to Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “pickpocket” jibe targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the statement made by the Congress leader during a speech delivered last month was “not in good taste”.

A Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, while hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Rahul as well as formulation of guidelines to prevent such “malpractice” by political leaders, observed the Election Commission (EC) was examining the matter and had even issued a notice to Rahul on November 23 seeking his stand and, therefore, its outcome should be awaited.

“The (EC) notice said action will be taken. (So) let us leave it to them,” said the HC.

“Considering that deadline for filing reply is over and no reply (from Rahul) has been received, the court directs the EC to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible, preferably within 8 weeks,” the Bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, ordered.

Petitioner Bharat Nagar told the HC that Rahul made speeches on November 22 at rallies in Rajasthan, levelling “heinous allegations” against individuals holding “highest governmental positions”, including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

The former Congress president took the “pickpocket” dig at Modi during a poll speech, alleging that the “PM diverts people’s attention while industrialist Gautam Adani picks their pockets”. This is how pickpockets operate, he had alleged. The petitioner also objected to certain other statements by Rahul referring to the PM as “panauti”.

A Hindi slang, “panauti” loosely refers to someone who brings bad luck. Senior advocates Kirti Uppal and Adish C Aggarwala contended before the court that action should be taken for such “vilifying speeches during elections” but the EC lacked the power to enforce any strict measures.

