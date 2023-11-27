Fear of CBI, ED raids on CM Chandrashekar haunts Telangana cops

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Gajwel, November 26

“Show me your accreditation card first,” says Madasu Srinivas, president of the Agricultural Marketing Committee of Gajwel and a supporter of Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who was sitting alongside other party activists at a tea shop here.

Centre going ‘soft’ on Kavitha, Cong sees plot The Telangana Congress has alleged an understanding between KCR and PM Modi. “Manish Sisodia got arrested in the Delhi liquor scam. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also got an ED notice, but no action has been taken against KCR’s daughter Kavitha, whose name also appeared in the scam. How is this possible if KCR doesn’t have an understanding with PM Modi?” said Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress president.

Having satisfied himself that the person trying to engage him in a conversation was indeed a journalist, Srinivas explained why he insisted on seeing the card first. “You see, we have to ensure you are not from the CBI,” he said.

Later, while returning after a futile attempt to see Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s farmhouse in Gajwel, the journalist’s car was signalled to stop by a police vehicle, which sped from behind and pulled up before the car.

The police officer and his driver thoroughly scanned the PIB accreditation card carried by the journalist, took pictures of the card and also the car’s registration number.

After satisfying themselves that the car occupant was indeed a journalist, the police personnel withdrew. “The entire administration is gripped by the fear of ED/CBI raids on KCR (as CM Chandrashekar is popularly known). They panic if any unknown person from outside makes queries about KCR,” said an official.

While KCR’s daughter K Kavitha’s name has featured in the alleged Delhi liquor scam being investigated by the CBI, there are numerous other charges of corruption against the state government, including the alleged Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scam, Miyapur land scam and Dharani portal controversy.

BRS functionaries are deeply fearful about the Narendra Modi government setting on central investigating agencies against the CM. The decision of BJP heavyweight Etela Rajender to contest from Gajwel has further enhanced KCR supporters’ anxiety about probable CBI action. Rajender, sitting MLA from Huzurabad constituency, is contesting from Gajwel, also in addition to Huzurabad.

KCR is looking to register his third consecutive victory from the seat.

