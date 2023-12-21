Govt strangulating democracy: Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of “strangulating democracy” by suspending MPs over a legitimate demand and said the Congress had its task cut out for the next year’s General Election both as a party and as INDIA bloc member.

Stating that the Assembly election results being “very disappointing is an understatement”, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson urged party MPs to work hard for the General election.

Addressing party MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament, she said never before had so many Opposition MPs been suspended and that too for raising a “perfectly reasonable and legitimate” demand.

