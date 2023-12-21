 Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the three criminal law Bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill — even as 97 Opposition MPs remained suspended from the Lower House amid protest over Parliament security breach.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the three criminal law Bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill — even as 97 Opposition MPs remained suspended from the Lower House amid protest over Parliament security breach.

The Bills will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973; and Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the discussion on the Bills, in which 35 MPs participated over a span of two days, said these were based on three principles of “person’s freedom, human rights and impartiality” with focus was on “delivering speedy justice rather than handing down punishment”.

He noted the three new laws “reflect the spirit of the original Indian code of justice… and the spirit of the Constitution”, adding: “I have gone through every comma, full stop of the new criminal laws”. The Bills were tabled by Shah in the Lower House on Tuesday. The government had earlier introduced the three Bills in the monsoon session, but withdrawn these during the ongoing winter session, while replacing these with three new Bills with some changes.

The new Bills had been examined by the parliamentary standing committee as instead of coming up with official amendments, it was decided to bring the Bills again, Shah said in the LS.

While discussing the three bills, Shah said in the proposed laws, there would be a provision for death penalty for mob lynching.

He further said under the new amended laws, “if one accepts their crime within 30 days of committing it, then the punishment would be less”.

The laws gave priority to crime against women and children, impact on human body and security of the country, the minister said.

Under the amended laws, the deadline for filing FIR had been fixed. “After submitting the investigation report to the district magistrate, it will have to be presented before the court within 24 hours. There is a provision to send the medical report directly to the police station or court within seven days,” Shah stated.

Chargesheet could no longer be kept pending after 180 days, the minister said.

“Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal,” he added. “A judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier,” the minister informed the House.

Shah also said there was earlier no provision to present documents during trials. “We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that.”

Moreover, if the accused fails to appear before court within 90 days, the trial will proceed in his or her absence, he said, adding in such a case: “A lawyer appointed by the government will get the person bail or put him or her on death row… there will be a quick procedure to bring the accused to India from other countries”.

More clarity

Justice is not delivered timely... police blame courts & govt, courts blame police, govt blames police & judiciary. More clarity in new law. Amit Shah, Home Minister

The minister also addressed the financial challenges faced by the need when perusing a case in court. “For years ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ kept going. Police hold the judicial system responsible, the government holds police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws,” said Shah.

The new law also defines “organised crime”. “There was no special law for this. In this, we have included cybercrimes, economic crimes, land grabbing, arms trade, dacoity, human trafficking,” Shah added.

Two more Oppn MPs suspended, count 143

The LS on Wednesday suspended two more Opposition MPs for showing placards in the House. Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and CPM’s AM Ariff were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by House. This takes the number of suspended MPs in LS to 97. So far 143, Opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses.

Lok Sabha approves new bills

Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023

  • 20 new offences; 19 deleted
  • Jail term up in 33 offences; fine up in 83
  • Attempt to commit suicide deleted
  • Child defined; transgender in definition of ‘gender’
  • Organised crime, terror act, hit-&-run, lynching offences
  • Electronic/digital records part of definition of document

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023

  • Forfeiture, attachment of proceeds of crime
  • In-absentia trial up to delivery of judgment
  • Zero FIR throughout country
  • Electronic lodging of FIR
  • Forensic aid in investigation
  • Probe of serious offence by DSP-level police

Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023

  • Two new sections, six new sub-sections
  • Statements received electronically part of definition of ‘evidence’
  • Admissibility, validity, enforceability of e/digital record as evidence
  • Conviction based on corroborated testimony of accomplice legal
  • Husband/wife competent witness in criminal cases against spouse
  • References to colonial terminology done away with

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Lok Sabha #Parliament security breach


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

2
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

3
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

4
Punjab

At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North India

5
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

6
Trending

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran ‘can beat’ Rashmika Mandanna, say fans, ‘she not only bought players, but also stole hearts' at IPL auction

7
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

8
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

9
Trending

‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

10
World

Pakistani couple in Italy jailed for killing 18-year-old daughter for rejecting arranged marriage

Don't Miss

View All
When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Top News

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Says ‘few incidents’ can’t derail India-US ties

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

High Court asks Delhi Govt to share status of policy for end-of-life vehicles

Man beheads wife for delay in serving tea

Body of rape victim yet to be recovered

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet