GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, January 1

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection in December was Rs 1,64,882 crore. The government said it was 10 per cent higher than the intake in the same month last year, which was Rs 1.49 lakh crore. Notably, this marks the seventh month so far this financial year with the collections exceeding Rs 1.60 lakh crore, said an official news release.

However, near-term figures showed that the collection in December represented the second consecutive month of decline. In November, Rs 1.68 lakh crore GST was collected whereas in October, it was Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

But this decline of Rs 4,000 crore appears to be on account of softening of imported commodities. The collection of Integrated GST (IGST) on imports as well as cess collected on imports were down by Rs 2,000 crore each in December as compared to November.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal, the cumulative GST collection stood at Rs 14.97 lakh crore with a growth rate of 12 per cent. The gross GST collection averaged Rs 1.66 lakh crore in first nine months of the fiscal. The corresponding figure for the last fiscal was Rs 13.40 lakh crore or about Rs. 1.49 lakh crore per month in the first nine months.

Among North Indian states, the highest GST was collected in Haryana at Rs 8,130 crore. However, this was a big drop as compared to the collection of Rs 9,732 crore in November. But collections were higher than the intake of Rs 6,678 crore in December last year.

Delhi’s collection was the second highest at Rs 5,121 crore, but it was lower than the Rs 5,347 crore collected in November this year. The collection in December last year was Rs 4,401 crore.

The GST intake from Punjab was down to Rs 1,875 crore as against Rs 2,265 crore in November. Rs 1,734 crore GST was collected from Punjab in December last year.

