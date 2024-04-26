Husband has no control over 'stridhan': Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Terming the wife's 'stridhan’ as her absolute property, the Supreme Court has said he has a moral obligation to return it to his wife if he uses it during the time of distress.

"Properties gifted to a woman before marriage, at the time of marriage or at the time of bidding farewell or thereafter are her stridhan properties. It is her absolute property with all rights to dispose at her own pleasure. The husband has no control over her stridhan property. He may use it during the time of his distress but nonetheless he has a moral obligation to restore the same or its value to his wife," the Bench said, referring to an earlier judgment.

“It is well established that gifts made to the bride by the bride’s husband or her parents or by relatives from the side of her husband or parents, at the time of marriage, constitute her stridhan”, a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said, directing a man to pay Rs 25 lakh to his wife’s side in six months in return for her lost gold.

The woman in this case claimed that 89 sovereigns of gold were gifted to her by her family at the time of marriage. Additionally, after the wedding, her father gave a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to her husband.

The woman alleged that on the first night of their marriage, the husband took custody of all her jewellery and entrusted the same to his mother under the garb of safekeeping. She alleged that all the jewellery was misappropriated by the husband and his mother to discharge their pre-existing financial liabilities.

The Family Court, in 2011, held that the husband and his mother had indeed misappropriated the appellant's gold jewellery and that she was entitled to recoup the loss caused to her by the said misappropriation.

The Kerala High Court, while partly setting aside the relief granted by the family court, held that the woman had not been able to establish misappropriation of gold jewellery by the husband and his mother. The woman then moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order.

The top court said 'stridhan' property does not become a joint property of the wife and the husband, and the husband has no title or independent dominion over the property as its owner.

