India, Kenya to jointly combat terrorism in Indian Ocean region

New Delhi, December 5

PM Narendra Modi and visiting Kenya President William Ruto on Tuesday held talks on enhancing anti-terrorism and defence ties between the two countries in order to strengthen maritime security and jointly combat piracy, drug trafficking and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region.

“We emphasised holding joint military exercises, capacity building and linking the defence industries. As countries are connected to the Indian Ocean, maritime security, piracy and drug trafficking are matters of our common priority,” said PM Modi.

“India and Kenya agree that terrorism is the gravest challenge to humankind. In this regard, we have decided to enhance our mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism,” he added.

The two sides have also prepared a joint vision statement on maritime cooperation to strengthen cooperation in this “important area”, said PM Modi. India and Kenya are of the view that terrorism is the most serious challenge facing humanity and both sides have decided to enhance counter-terror cooperation, he stressed.

India also agreed to provide $250 million as Line of Credit to Kenya to help the country modernise its agriculture sector. It will also share its space technology experience with Kenya and harness it for public welfare.

The PM also appreciated Kenya’s decision to join the global biofuels and solar alliances. Also, Kenya’s decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance will help strengthen global efforts to conserve big cats, said the PM.

India is ready to share its knowhow in the digital public infrastructure with Kenya to help it grow, added the PM.

