India, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to partnership

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

India and New Zealand agreed to enhance partnership in politics, education, trade and security, besides boosting people-to-people ties, during a meeting between visiting New Zealand Deputy PM and Foreign Ministers Winston Peters and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday evening.

“Discussed cooperation in the Commonwealth and UNSC reform. Shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific and global issues,” posted Jaishankar on X after the meeting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New Zealand #S Jaishankar