India, Pakistan clash at UNGA over K-issue

New Delhi, May 3

India and Pakistan clashed at a UN General Assembly debate after Islamabad’s Permanent Representative Munir Akram raked up Kashmir and alleged RAW’s involvement in targeted killings on its soil. His Indian counterpart Ruchira Kamboj said India would “strongly encourage” Islamabad to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy. “Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?” she said.

Akram also referred to PM Narendra Modi’s remark at an election rally that “naya Bharat mein hum ghus kar marte hain (In New India, we enter and kill)”.

In his speech, Akram alleged that Indian operatives were entering Pakistan and killing its people. He was basically expanding on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s complaint to the UN Security Council about targeted killings by India in Pakistan.

Kamboj countered by pointing out that terrorism stood in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions that advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence. “It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for member states to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes,” she said.

