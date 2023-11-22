India-US joint drill begins in Meghalaya

New Delhi, November 21
The 14th edition of Indo-US Joint Special Forces’ exercise ‘Vajra Prahar 2023’ commenced at Umroi, Meghalaya, today. The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of the US Special Forces. The Indian Army contingent is led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.
The three-week exercise aims at sharing best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics, the Ministry of Defence said.
Both sides will jointly plan and rehearse a series of special, counter-terrorist and air-borne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in the mountainous terrain.
