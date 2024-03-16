 Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home : The Tribune India

  India
  Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home
LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home

Over 97 crore eligible to vote in LS elections, urge voters to get inked

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home

The term of the current Lok Sabha would end on June 16.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

Over 97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday and urged everyone to "get inked."

Addressing a press conference to announce the Lok Sabha elections, Kumar said the poll authority is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country.

"We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked," the Chief Election Commissioner said flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

"This is a historic opportunity for all of us," he said.

He said the poll panel promises to deliver the national election in a manner that can add to India's shine on the world stage.

"After assessment in all states, we are confident of ensuring a memorable, independent and impartial polls," Kumar said.

"We have 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations manned by 1.5 crore personnel, and 55 lakh EVMs," he said.

Kumar said the Commission has conducted 17 Lok Sabha elections, 16 Presidential elections and more than 400 assembly elections.

The CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.

He said there are 1.82 crore first-time voters The last 11 state elections were peaceful and violence-free with near-zero re-polls, he said, adding that this will further be improved going forward.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, polling was held in seven phases.

There were a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters with about 43.8 crore female voters and nearly 47.3 crore male voters.

A total of about 61.5 crore votes were cast and the voter turnout was 67.4 per cent.

In the 2019 poll results, the BJP won 303 seats, Congress 52, Trinamool Congress 22, BSP 10, NCP 5, CPI-M 3 and CPI 2.

With PTI inputs

15:28 16 Mar
Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home

Ready to facilitate vote from home for electors above 85 years of age and for persons with disabilities across country: EC
15:21 16 Mar
First-time voters

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years..."
15:18 16 Mar
Ratio of women voters higher in 12 states

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "In 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters."
15:15 16 Mar
97 crore registered voters

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "We have 97 crore registered voters, 10.5 lakhs polling stations, 1.5 crores polling officials and security staff, 55 lakhs EVMs, 4 lakhs vehicles."
15:11 16 Mar
EC: Our promise to deliver

It's our promise to deliver national election in a manner that can add to India's shine on world stage: Election Commission.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says "We are committed to give the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir..."
15:09 16 Mar
''Our team is now complete': CEC

Our team is now complete, we are fully prepared for biggest festival of Indian democracy: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
14:41 16 Mar
Dates for the polls at PC

The dates for the polls would be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm.

