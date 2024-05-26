West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates KKR for winning 3rd IPL title

New Delhi, May 26
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the KKR team for winning the 3rd IPL title and said the victory has set people across the state in a celebratory mood.
"Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL", Banerjee wrote on X.
"Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come", Banerjee wrote.
