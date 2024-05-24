Man tries to open door of Indore-Hyderabad flight mid-air, arrested

PTI

Hyderabad, May 24

A passenger was arrested here for allegedly trying to open the door of a flight from Indore to Hyderabad mid-air, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on May 21. A 29-year-old flyer allegedly tried to open the door mid-air and argued with the airline staff minutes before the flight was to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, police said, based on the complaint filed by the airline staff.

After the flight landed at RGIA, the airline staff lodged a complaint against the passenger, based on which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

The accused is reportedly suffering from "health issues" and medical reports were submitted. Considering this, station bail was granted to him, a police official at RGI Airport police station said on Friday.

Police said the passenger, a resident of Chandragirinagar in Gajularamaram here, had gone to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh along with his friend and had boarded the flight to Hyderabad from Indore.

The airline staff and some co-passengers had tried to stop him from opening the door after they found his behaviour "weird", and it is said that he had allegedly consumed 'bhang' before boarding the flight, police added.