Mumbai girl youngest Indian to scale Everest from Nepal side

- Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old Class XII student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, and daughter of a naval officer, has scaled Mount Everest. The Navy on Thursday said she had become the second youngest girl in the world and the youngest Indian mountaineer to summit the world’s highest peak from the Nepal side
- Kaamya summited the 29,032-foot-high peak with her father, Commander S Karthikeyan, on May 20
