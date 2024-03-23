‘Need system for faster troop acclimatisation’

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 22

With the country’s mountainous northern borders continuing to be restive, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is seeking a system for accelerated acclimatisation for its personnel being deployed in high-altitude areas.

In the 11th edition of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (IDeX), issued by the Ministry of Defence on March 21, the IAF has asked the industry to develop a system for accelerated/complete acclimatisation, prior to induction into high-altitude areas, using nitrogen enriched atmosphere.

“Given the current security situation at the northern border, this would greatly enhance the capability of the security forces for rapid deployment,” the IDeX document states. “If the technology is successful, it would be a game changer for combat effectiveness of the Indian security forces, providing a definite military edge over the adversary,” the document adds.

At present, induction to high altitude entails multiple stops at various altitudes for acclimatisation, totalling 14 days. “This delays troop induction and may make a significant difference to the response to a security threat. Pre-acclimatisation will improve the response of Indian security forces,” it states.

Two units would be installed, with one at the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab for operations and the other at No.1 Aeromedical Training Centre in Hindon for research.

