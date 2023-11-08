Noida Police grill Youtuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

Noida, November 8
Youtuber Elvish Yadav was questioned by the Noida Police early Wednesday over suspected use of snake venom at a party, officials said.
Yadav, winner of reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, was among those named in the FIR lodged here last week under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
“Yadav has joined the investigation. He came to the police station around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. He was then questioned for around two hours and let off. He will be called again,” a senior officer of the Noida Police told PTI, requesting anonymity.
The police have already applied for remand of the five people who were arrested in the case.
The five people were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 and nine snakes, including five cobras, rescued from their possession while 20 ml of suspected snake venom also seized from their possession.
However, police said Yadav was not present at the party hall and they were probing his role in the whole case of snake venom use as recreational drug, which was unearthed by animals’ rights group PFA (People for Animals).
