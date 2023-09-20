 Onus lies with Pakistan for creating conducive atmosphere for resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue: Omar Abdullah : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Onus lies with Pakistan for creating conducive atmosphere for resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue: Omar Abdullah

Onus lies with Pakistan for creating conducive atmosphere for resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue: Omar Abdullah

Expresses concern over Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations; says this runs risk of damaging a very strong bilateral relationship between the two countries

Onus lies with Pakistan for creating conducive atmosphere for resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue: Omar Abdullah

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference, in Jammu, Wednesday, September 20, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Jammu, September 20

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the onus lies with Pakistan for creating a conducive atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir for the resumption of dialogue with India.

He expressed concern over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in Canada in June and said “this runs the risk of damaging a very strong bilateral relationship” between the two countries.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it will not be possible for his party to unilaterally support the women’s reservation bill tabled by the BJP-led government in Parliament, given the major flaws in it including the timeline for its implementation.

“We have always supported dialogue between India and Pakistan but a conducive atmosphere is needed for the resumption of the talks between them. It is not only the responsibility of India but the onus is on Pakistan to make that atmosphere conducive for dialogue,” Abdullah told reporters at his party headquarters here.

Referring to the killing of army and police officers in recent encounters, he said the incidents in Rajouri, Kokernag and Srinagar cannot help in creating the conducive atmosphere needed for the dialogue.

He said he has not seen any step from the neighbouring country so far which would help in creating the conducive atmosphere necessary for the dialogue.

“I always remember the words of (former prime minister) AB Vajpayee that you can change your friends but not neighbours. That country (Pakistan) will remain our neighbour whatever we do. But for talks to start, there is a need to make the atmosphere conducive and that country needs to work towards it,” he said.

Asked about the statement of the Canadian prime minister, Abdullah, a former Union minister of state for external affairs, said if he has evidence let him present it before the international community.

“...he claims that it is based on an ongoing investigation. It would have been appropriate for him to wait for the investigation to complete because he has now preempted the findings of the investigation.

“If he has evidence to support his claim, then I would humbly suggest to him that he share this evidence with the international community otherwise the relation with Canada has always been very good and this (his statement) runs the risk of damaging a very strong bilateral relationship. That will be very unfortunate,” Abdullah said.

On the women’s reservation bill tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, he said that given the draft of the bill it will take at least 10 years to get it implemented.

“The bill is talking about delimitation and census before its implementation. That means there is no hope before 2029 and every possibility it will go by 2034. What was the need for convening a special session (of Parliament) when we had to wait for at least 10 years to pass a bill. It could have been brought during the winter session,” he said.

Abdullah said they were hoping that the bill would be passed immediately and implemented forthwith.

“There are flaws in this bill and we would work to get those flaws corrected. I don't see how it will be possible for us to unilaterally support a bill that we believe still has gaps in it,” he said.

On the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, he said the National Conference always supported their honourable return.

“Who is going to object to that (return and rehabilitation of migrant pandits). I have always said that you won't need to drag them back. They left from there (Kashmir) because of the feeling of insecurity. You restore that sense of security, they will return,” he said.

He said shifting them from one camp to another camp does not mean anything. “The situation needs to be made such that they return willingly and live wherever they want. We want to see that happen,” Abdullah said.

#Canada #Jammu #Justin Trudeau #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

2
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

3
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

4
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

5
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

6
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

7
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

10
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Special Judge also acquits  two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

A five-judge Constitution Bench had in PV Narasimha Rao’s ca...


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Beant Singh assassination case: Chandigarh court grants bail to another convict Shamsher Singh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar