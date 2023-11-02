PM lauds Unesco title for Kozhikode, Gwalior

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the addition of Kozhikode (Kerala) and Gwalior (MP) in Unesco’s Creative Cities Network where these were recognised as the ‘City of Literature’ and the ‘City of Music’, respectively.

These additions coincided with the foundation day of both states on November 1.

Unesco unveiled a list of 55 cities joining the Creative Cities Network on ‘World Cities Day’, which falls on October 31, highlighting their dedication to utilising culture and creativity in their development strategies and innovative approaches to urban planning. PM Modi conveyed his congratulations to the cities’ residents in a post on X.

