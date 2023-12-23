Polls to four RS seats on Jan 19

New Delhi, December 22
With the term of the four members of Rajya Sabha — three from Delhi and one from Sikkim — coming to an end on January 27, 2024 (Delhi) and February 23, 2024 (Sikkim), respectively, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that the elections on these seats will be held on January 19, 2024.
The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta (all from AAP ends on January 27 next year. The term of Hishey Lachungpa (Sikkim Democratic Front) ends on February 23 next year. Singh is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. He has been under suspension from the Rajya Sabha since July 24 for unruly behaviour in the House.
In a statement, the ECI said the election to fill up the four vacancies will be held on January 19 (Friday). The nomination process will start on January 2 with the issuance of notification and January 9 will be the last date to file papers.
