Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' in Tawang; celebrates Dussehra with soldiers

PTI

New Delhi, October 24

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday celebrated Dussehra with soldiers at a forward base in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

The defence minister also performed 'Shastra Puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion, officials said.

Singh's celebration of Dussehra with the soldiers at the strategically important location close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) comes at a time when India and China have been engaged in a bitter standoff in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh for over three years.

Singh has been performing 'Shastra Puja' during Dussehra for several years, including during his tenure as the Union Home Minister in the previous NDA government.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

