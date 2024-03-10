Setback for Congress, former Union minister joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The Congress suffered a major setback in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday with former Union minister and a confidante of the Gandhi family, Suresh Pachouri joining the BJP in Bhopal.

BJP YET TO NAME CHHINDWARA LS CANDIDATE BJP circles are still abuzz with the possible entry of Congress veteran Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath in the party. Nakul Nath is the sitting Chhindwara MP, the only Congress candidate to win in MP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP on March 2 named 24 of MP’s 29 Lok Sabha candidates. Chhindwara was among the five seats where BJP did not declare any face

Ending a five decade association with the Congress, Pachouri, 71, said he joined the Congress to serve the country. “Now they are talking about caste. In the last few days, the political and religion-related decisions taken by the Congress made me very uneasy,” Pachouri said in reference to the party's decision not to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya and Rahul Gandhi's caste census pitch.

“I have served in the Defence Ministry. Never were questions raised about the Army's bravery. There was never a talk to provide 'evidence' (as sought by Congress leaders regarding the 'surgical strikes'),” Pachouri said justifying the switch in the presence of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, state BJP chief VD Sharma and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Hailing Pachouri's decision, Chouhan said, “Pachouri ji has joined the BJP without any conditions. When he was asked about it, he said the Congress has become irrelevant and doesn't have any leadership or policy. Pachouri ji has come to the BJP to serve the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Congress is on the verge of extinction.” Other prominent Congress leaders who joined BJP were former MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Arjun Paliya, and Vishal Patel.

