Sitharaman to chair G20 FMs' meeting

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI chief Shaktikanta Das will co-chair the fourth G20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to be held in Morocco. TNS
PM to meet Asiad contingent today
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games on Tuesday at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here. A PMO statement said the programme is an endeavour by the PM to congratulate athletes for their outstanding achievement. TNS
Mental health helpline got 3.4L calls in year
New Delhi: The national mental health helpline, ‘Tele-Manas’, launched in October last year, has received a whopping 3.4 lakh calls since inception. This initiative is in alignment with World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10.
