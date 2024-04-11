Stable India-China ties key to peace, says Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

PM Narendra Modi has told Newsweek magazine that stable relations between India and China are important for peace in the region and the world, and he is hopeful of restoring peace at the borders through positive dialogue.

“For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us,” the PM said.

He said stable and peaceful relations between India and China were important for not just “our two countries” but the entire region and world. “I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity in our borders,” he said.

Noting that he had congratulated the PM of Pakistan on taking over office, Modi said India had always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in “our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence”. He said across the globe, India stood out as an exception where popular support to the government was growing.

Exuding confidence of a third term, Modi said people had seen India racing ahead from the 11th largest economy to the fifth.

