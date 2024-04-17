 Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day before Ph-I polling

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Poll officials take part in a training session on EVMs and VVPAT machines. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 16

Virtually rejecting demands to revert to the system of physical counting of votes or to go for a 100 per cent count of VVPAT slips, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was not practicable in India where the number of voters was very high and physical counting of votes had its own problems.

Haven’t forgotten ballot paper days

The number of voters in India is very high and physical counting of votes has its own problems. We are in our 60s. We have seen what used to happen earlier when there were ballot papers. You may have, but we have not forgotten. SC Bench

“We are in our 60s. We have seen what used to happen earlier when there were ballot papers. You may have, but we have not forgotten,” a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta told advocate Prashant Bhushan after he demanded on behalf of petitioner Association for Democratic Reforms that the Election Commission should revert to the system of physical counting of votes.

“We can go back to paper ballots. Another option is to give VVPAT slips to the voters in hand. Otherwise, the slips fall into the machine… and the slip can be then given to the voter and it can be put into the ballot box,” Bhushan said, demanding physical counting of votes or a 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips.

VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables an elector to see whether his vote has been cast correctly. It generates a paper slip which can be viewed by the voter. It is kept in a sealed cover and can be opened in case of a dispute. The petitioners have demanded 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly selected EVMs per Assembly segment through VVPAT paper slips.

The Bench deferred the hearing till April 18, a day before the first phase of polling in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As Bhushan argued that most European countries that had adopted EVMs were back to paper ballots and gave the example of Germany, Justice Datta shot back, “What’s Germany’s population? Let’s not draw analogies from Germany… My home state West Bengal’s population is more than that of Germany. We need to repose some trust and faith in somebody. Of course, they are accountable. But don’t try to bring down the system like this. Don’t cite such examples. European examples don’t work here,” Justice Datta told Bhushan after the latter said Germany’s population was around six crore.

“Ninety-seven crore is the total number of registered voters in India,” Justice Khanna added.

The Bench also posed several questions on the functioning of EVMs to the Election Commission. “Machines normally without human intervention will give you accurate results. Yes, the problem arises when there is human intervention or (somebody) makes unauthorised changes when they are around the software or machine. If you have any suggestion to avert this, then you can give us that,” the Bench said. Taking note of the fact that there was no provision for strict punishment for tampering with EVMs, the Bench said, “This is serious. There should be fear of punishment.”

Bhushan was supported by senior advocates Gopal Sankaranarayan, Sanjay Hegde, H Ahmadi and others who said they were not alleging any malice but wanted the system to be such which inspired voters’ confidence in it.

The Bench rejected some private surveys cited by Bhushan to suggest that people didn’t trust EVMs, saying, “Let us not believe in private polls. Let us go by data. The problem with data is that it must be authentic, not based on opinion but actual performance. We will get the data from the Election Commission.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

5
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

7
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

8
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

9
India

Supreme Court trashes idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

10
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I’m not a terrorist’: AAP shares Delhi CM's message from Tihar

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

College student killed, 2 injured as car falls 50 feet off flyover in Gurugram

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas