Trudeau in India, ‘Khalistan referendum’ held in Canada

ANI

Vancouver, September 11

Even as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was in India for the G20 summit on Sunday, Khalistani secessionists held a ‘referendum’ in Surrey.

Members of the banned Sikhs for Justice were present at a gurdwara in Surrey for the referendum. PM Modi had raised concern about the “anti-India activities” by extremists in Canada in his meeting with Trudeau.

#Canada #G20 #Justin Trudeau #Sikhs #Vancouver