UK envoy meets Indore mayor, praises city’s cleanliness model

PTI

Indore, December 15

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, met Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday and praised the city’s cleanliness model apart from discussing its nitty-gritty and other issues.

Ellis and the mayor talked about the city’s sanitation model, water supply and garbage collection arrangements, a release from Bhargava’s office said.

During the courtesy visit, possibilities of cooperation by the UK in the field of electric vehicles in Indore, which is the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, and the challenges brought in by climate change were also discussed, it said.

Indore has topped the Centre’s national cleanliness survey for six consecutive years due to efficient implementation of the ‘3R’ (reduce, reuse, and recycle) model of waste management, officials said.