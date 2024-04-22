Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad roughed up at wedding in Sant Kabir Nagar

PTI

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), April 22

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad was allegedly attacked by some people when he was visiting a village in the Khalilabad Kotwali Police Station area to attend a wedding, police said on Monday.

A complaint was filed in the matter by the minister’s personal secretary Vinod Kumar.

Circle Officer Brijesh Singh, citing the complaint, said Sanjay Nishad was injured in an attack by some people in Mohammadpur Kathar village.

The incident happened late on Sunday night, when Sanjay Nishad reached the wedding venue at Jagannath Nishad’s place and some people started an argument with him, he said.

During the argument, some of them attacked the minister which resulted in him bleeding from the nose. He was taken to a hospital, where he was given first aid, the CO said.

After the incident, Sanjay Nishad, who is the president of NISHAD party, a constituent of the ruling NDA, held a protest in the premises of the district hospital in Sant Kabir Nagar.

He called off the agitation only after Superintendent of Police Satyajit Gupta heard his complaint at the hospital and assured him of action.

The CO said the police have registered an FIR against six people of the village under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Four of them – Raghavendra Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav, Digvijay Yadav and Abhishek Yadav – have been detained, he said.

Gupta said that the police are investigating the matter and law and order is under control.

Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen Nishad is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sant Kabir Nagar and he has been fielded again by the ruling party.

According to the locals, when the minister reached the village Sunday night, he was confronted by some villagers with complaints about his MP son’s absence from his constituency.

The confrontation led to a clash between the villagers and the minister and his supporters. Nishad was brought to safety by a security guard, who took him to the hospital.

