 Weaponisation of ED not good for democracy: Congress on liquor case ruling : The Tribune India

  India
  Weaponisation of ED not good for democracy: Congress on liquor case ruling

Weaponisation of ED not good for democracy: Congress on liquor case ruling

Weaponisation of ED not good for democracy: Congress on liquor case ruling

File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

The Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court quashing an ED case against an ex-IAS officer and his son in the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh was a vindication of its stand that probe agencies were being used to target political opponents and asserted that “weaponisation” of Enforcement Directorate was not good for democracy.

The party alleged that the BJP “shamelessly peddled lies” before the Assembly polls to implicate former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel but the entire case was “politically motivated”.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged the agency’s action was “mala fide” and against all norms of a level playing field.

“It is clearly motivated politically and this weaponisation of ED is not good for India’s democracy and independence,” he said, adding this “revolving door of political vendetta is very bad for democracy”.

Singhvi said the party’s stand was vindicated about its charges against the Enforcement Directorate that most of its cases against politicians were politically motivated and cited the Supreme Court quashing the ED’s complaint on the so-called Chhattisgarh liquor scam.

“If a scam as big as this one, to the tune of Rs 2,161 crore, had taken place, why wasn’t the ED able to give any evidence of money laundering?” he said. The Congress leader said of the 15-20 per cent cases registered by the ED against various political leaders, 99 per cent were against Opposition parties.

Singhvi pointed out that the ED had alleged that hundreds of people were involved including officials, liquor manufacturers besides politicians. “Why not a single liquor manufacturer or excise official of Chhattisgarh was arrested by the ED?” he said, and alleged that the probe agency’s intention was obvious to malign the political opponents ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

He said the scam was alleged to have taken place in 2019-20 and asked why the ED initiated proceedings three years later, just before the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in November 2023.

The senior Congress leader alleged the state BJP government was now misusing the Economic Offences Wing to target opposition leaders.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of ED, CBI and Income Tax department to "hound" all INDIA bloc politicians, and his use of the "washing machine" to purify the BJP's politicians, has "killed" anti-corruption movements and initiatives across the country.

#Chhattisgarh #Congress #Democracy #Supreme Court


