Will back Xi Jinping's new initiatives, says Nepal PM Prachanda in China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said Kathmandu will support a series of important concepts and initiatives proposed by China. Terming his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Saturday as “highly productive”, he said they would significantly strengthen bilateral relations and deepen ties.

Prachanda is on a weeklong visit to China and met Xi after attending the opening ceremony of the Asian Games. On Monday, he is scheduled to discuss economic cooperation in greater depth with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“The China visit this time has been particularly unique, and we have achieved remarkable results. I have observed that these discussions have created a more confident environment for our country,” he said at an evening reception organised by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing. Outlining the areas of enhanced cooperation with China such as agriculture, tourism, health and education, he said these would make Nepal-China relations robust and enduring. Earlier, he addressed the Nepal-China Business Summit in Beijing, focusing on the theme “Facilitating Investments in Nepal: An Interaction with Chinese Business Enterprises”.

‘Prachanda’ had made sure that he made India his first port of call after becoming the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time earlier this year after ditching his pre-poll ally. He arrived in May and met PM Narendra Modi who promised to take the bilateral ties with Nepal to “Himalayan heights”.

India and Nepal had then announced a fertiliser plant in Nepal, a second intra-country petroleum pipeline, conclusion of a revised trade and transit agreement, joint hydropower projects and a new power trading pact.

