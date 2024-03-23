 Will take affirmative action to ensure safer Indian Ocean Region: Navy chief on anti-piracy ops : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Will take affirmative action to ensure safer Indian Ocean Region: Navy chief on anti-piracy ops

Will take affirmative action to ensure safer Indian Ocean Region: Navy chief on anti-piracy ops

In response to a query, he said 'no Indian-flagged vessel' has been targeted by the Houthis at sea

Will take affirmative action to ensure safer Indian Ocean Region: Navy chief on anti-piracy ops

Admiral R Hari Kumar. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, March 23

Indian Navy will take “affirmative action” to ensure a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region, its chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday while citing the anti-piracy operations undertaken by the naval force in the last 100 days.

In response to a query during a press conference at the newly-built Nausena Bhawan here, he said “no Indian-flagged vessel” has been targeted by the Houthis at sea.

Earlier in the day, INS Kolkata, carrying 35 pirates who were apprehended in a recent operation off the coast of Somalia, reached Mumbai, the Navy said. These pirates were handed over to the Mumbai police for further legal action under Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022.

The Navy chief cited the dramatic mid-sea operation undertaken by the Navy along with the IAF that ended a three-month hijacking of a bulk carrier with the deployment of its warship INS Kolkata, long-endurance Sea Guardian drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft and airdropping of elite MARCOS commandos from a C-17 plane.

The Navy seized the former Maltese-flagged vessel, rescued 17 hostages and captured 35 armed pirates in the nearly 40-hour operation around 2,600 km from the Indian coast that experts say was the first such successful takeover of a cargo ship from the Somali pirates in the last around seven years.

In the last 10 years, this was the largest operation in which the Indian Navy caught 35 pirates, the Navy chief said.

Admiral Kumar also said the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, has been a “great enabler” for security forces, especially the Indian Navy which involved is in anti-piracy operations.

He had recently said the Navy has got a shot in the arm because of this legislation and underlined the deployment to counter-piracy attempts.

Asked if this has elevated the image of the Indian Navy as the first responder, Admiral Kumar said, “Bharat is on the trajectory to becoming a great power.”

With “great power, comes great responsibility”, he said, while asserting that the “Indian Navy is determined to protect, preserve, promote and pursue our national interests in maritime domain”.

Asked how long these operations will continue, Admiral Kumar replied, till the Indian Ocean is safe and secure. “Indian Navy will take affirmative action to ensure safer, more secure Indian Ocean Region.”

So, whether it is Indian nationals or vessels, “we will ensure their protection”, the Navy chief said.

“We are the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean. Indian Navy's responsibility is to ensure the Indian Ocean Region remains safe, secure, and stable and we will ensure that it is free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order is maintained,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Navy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

2
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

3
Punjab

Alliance not at cost of Panthic issues: SAD

4
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

7
World

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

8
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

9
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

10
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Death toll from Moscow concert hall attacks rises to 93, 11 people detained

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack

India summons German diplomat over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

Trial court has remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 2...

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

Three independent legislators also join the saffron fold


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala