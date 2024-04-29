1 arrested for smuggling bid, 20 cattle rescued

Jammu, April 28
Jammu police is tightening the noose against bovine smugglers under ‘Operation Kamdhenu’. On Sunday, a smuggling bid was foiled with the rescue of 20 animals while one accused was arrested.
A police party from Jhajjar Kotli in the wee hours foiled a bovine smuggling bid, when a vehicle bearing registration number JK19A-2676 carrying 20 animals was caught at Suketar Naka point. The accused person, identified as Shabir Ahmed, a resident of Pernote in Ramban, was arrested from the spot.
A case under Section 188 IPC and Section 11 PCA Act has been registered in police station Jhajjar Kotli. Further investigation is in progress.
