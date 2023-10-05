2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in Kulgam

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 4

Two local Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district on Wednesday, the police said. The encounter started earlier in the day when security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kujjar following information about the presence of terrorists there.

The Kashmir zone police stated in a post on X, “02 terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of encounter. Cordon & search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow.”

The search operation had turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, which retaliated.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, identified the militants as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora in Kulgam. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK rifles have been seized,” Kumar added.

#Kashmir #Kulgam #Srinagar