3.8 quake jolts Kishtwar

Kishtwar, April 6
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Kishtwar district on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 14:53:21 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 76.73, Depth: 5 Km Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:53 pm at a depth of 5 km. Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district on Friday night, NCS said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11.01 pm at a depth of 10 km.In a post on X, NCS said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 23:01:30 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kishtwar, J&K, India.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers