3 held, arms seized during search op in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 26
Security forces arrested three persons and seized weapons in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The arrests were made during a Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) in the Pulwama district.
The operation launched on December 25 in the Panzu and Gamiraj areas was based on intelligence inputs. “Three suspected persons were nabbed with two pistols and other war-like stores,” the Chinar Corps posted on X.
