43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30

Jammu, March 27
Pilgrimage to the Hindu shrine of Amarnath cave in Kashmir will commence from June 30 this year. This will be after a gap of two years when the pilgrimage will be undertaken by lakhs of devotees as it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
A meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in this regard was held today in which it was decided that the 43-day long Yatra will commence from June 30.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who chaired the meeting said “The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on June 30 with all Covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on the upcoming Yatra.”
Even in 2019, the pilgrimage was cancelled in the middle when the central government decided to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate into two UTs. Thousands of devotees who had undertaken the pilgrimage were present in Kashmir at that time and were told to leave the valley immediately.
Administration has already started making arrangements for one of the biggest pilgrimages in the country. Recently Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer reviewed the arrangements for the Yatra. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J and K police, army and intelligence agencies are also ready for a peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.
Directions have already been passed for sanitation and start of work on face lifting of Yatri Niwas, toilet complex and langar sheds at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.
