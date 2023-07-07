6 Amarnath pilgrims die in 2 days, toll 9

Srinagar, July 7
Six Amarnath yatris died in the past two days, taking the toll in this year’s pilgrimage to nine, officials said on Friday.
The authorities did not specify the details, but cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the more common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there on duty.
So far, nine yatra-related deaths have taken place and 25 persons have been injured, the officials said.
They said the toll includes eight yatris and an ITBP personnel.
#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Kashmir #Srinagar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to move SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul’s conviction in Modi surname case
Stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction would have paved the way f...
Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees
The Central probe agency had taken over the probe on June 6
Police commando among 4 killed in Manipur violence
More than 100 people have lost their lives and 3,000 injured...
FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident
Neha has been accused of creating enmity between RSS and tri...
Delhi excise policy case: ED attaches over Rs 52 crore worth assets of Sisodia, wife and others; AAP targets PM Modi
'ED is running fake news on TV channels': Kejriwal