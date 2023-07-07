6 Amarnath pilgrims die in 2 days, toll 9

PTI

Srinagar, July 7

Six Amarnath yatris died in the past two days, taking the toll in this year’s pilgrimage to nine, officials said on Friday.

The authorities did not specify the details, but cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the more common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there on duty.

So far, nine yatra-related deaths have taken place and 25 persons have been injured, the officials said.

They said the toll includes eight yatris and an ITBP personnel.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Kashmir #Srinagar