Absconding ex-ultra nabbed after 18 years

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

Kishtwar police achieved a significant breakthrough with the successful apprehension of Parvaiz Ahmed, an ex-terrorist, who had eluded arrest for the past 18 years.

The absconder was wanted in a case under Sections 302, 307, IPC and 7, 27 IA Act, registered at Kishtwar.

“Relying on credible information, a dedicated police team from Kishtwar police station, led by Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday, SHO Kishtwar, executed prompt and targeted raids on suspected locations. This operation culminated in the successful arrest of the long-standing absconder,” said an official spokesperson. The accused is a resident of Hullar Kishtwar.

