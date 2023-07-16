Amarnath pilgrims cross 2-lakh mark

PTI

Srinagar, July 15

More than 21,000 people paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in the South Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday, taking the total number of pilgrims past two lakh in the first 15 days of the annual Yatra, officials said.

“With 21,401 Shri Amarnathji pilgrims having darshan today, the total count of such devotees surpassed the two lakh-mark in the first half of July this year. In total, 2,08,415 devotees have underundertaken the pilgrimage till now,” a spokesman said.

Those who performed the Yatra on Saturday included 15,510 male, 5,034 female, 617 children and 240 seers. “Among the pilgrims was a Ukrainian woman who shared her views about the pilgrimage and appreciated the arrangements,” the spokesman said.

