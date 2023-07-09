Amarnath yatra resumes from J-K’s Panjtarni, Sheshnag base camps after three-day suspension

Srinagar, July 9
The Amarnath yatra resumed on Sunday from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir, officials said here.
As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.
“Those devotees who had already performed ‘darshan’ have been allowed to return to Baltal base camp,” a senior official at the Panjtarni base camp told PTI over phone.
Meanwhile, the Army has sheltered more than 700 Amarnath pilgrims at its camp in Qazigund in Anantnag district after they were stranded due to heavy rainfall in the valley.
