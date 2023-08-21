Amid track repairs, Amarnath Yatra suspended temporarily

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 20

In the wake of drop in the flow of pilgrims and also the ongoing repair work on tracks, the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine will remain temporarily suspended from August 23. The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 1 this year that will culminate with the event of Chadi Mubarak on August 31.

This year over 4.4 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance.

The move comes as shrine board authorities have informed that there has been a reduction in the flow of pilgrims and the Border Roads Organisation has been taking up the urgent repairs of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches, an official spokesperson stated.

